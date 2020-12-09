WR Harris continues to learn and adjust
LaGrange (Ill.) Park Nazareth Academy junior wide receiver prospect Trell Harris (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) had a very solid showing at Sunday's Boom Midwest best of the Best Showcase held in Northwest...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news