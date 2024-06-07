Niles (Ill.) Notre Dame senior wide receiver recruit Luke Olson (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) was impressive at Tuesday's North Central College camp and added his first scholarship offer that night from Illinois State University. Olson on Wednesday morning made an unofficial visit to ISU then on Thursday night announce his verbal commitment to the Illinois State Redbirds. Luke Olson discusses his college decision here.

"Illinois State is just such a great fit for me and also a great situation," Olson said. "I'll be able to come in and compete for early playing time right away. Illinois State is also a great school and they also have a strong Business program so it's a perfect fit also academically."

Olson, who suffered a season ending injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season pointed towards some key factors which led to his verbal commitment to Illinois State.

"Illinois State and head coach Brock Spack is really showing a lot of faith in me by offering me right now. Most schools liked me this spring and summer but they also all wanted to see more game video. Illinois State liked what they saw from me at the North Central College camp and decided to offer me. That loyalty from the ISU coaches really means something to me and I'm also loyal to Illinois State.".

Olson also said his unofficial visit on Wednesday also played a big role in his commitment.

"I visited Illinois State on Wednesday and the coaches showed me around and I saw the campus along with spending time at the Business school. I was able to learn a lot more about the football program along with the academics at Illinois State. My Mom went to Illinois State plus it's not too far from home which is nice for my family. Illinois State is just a great football program and school. I just couldn't pass up the offer and a great opportunity so I committed."

So why did Olson decide to wrap up his recruiting process when it seemed like things just started to pick up for him?

"Again for me it's about that loyalty and ISU taking a chance on me. They offered me and I always felt that I would also be very loyal to the first school who offered me. Illinois State just has too much to offer and it's just a great fit, so I decided I was ready to make my decision. I was drawing more attention at the camp from schools like SIU, EIU, WIU, Yale, Columbia, Harvard, Kent State. I spoke to all of the coaches from those schools to let them kn ow my decision and they all wanted to know if my recruiting was still open or not. I told them thanks but I'm fully committed to Illinois State."

Olson is also excited to get back on the football field this fall after missing nearly his entire junior season.

"I'm so ready to get back on the football field with my team this season. The team is looking good for this season and now I can just focus on my team and my senior season and not worry about recruiting.."

Luke Olson is committed to Illinois State University.