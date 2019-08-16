10. Homewood-Flossmoor Can the Vikings reach the highest levels of Class 8A in 2019? Possibly. Maybe. The Vikings head coach Craig Buzea once again has a talented group back with 8 starters back on offense led by four very good starting offensive linemen in the fold. Senior QB Dominic Jones will be a three year varsity starter while the remaining skills are as usual stacked. The defense? The Vikings have 5 starters back and the biggest question is can they replace it's entire starting defensive line from a season ago, but the talent is always in house at H-F.

11. Simeon- Can the Wolverines replace the graduated offensive production and leadership in 2019? I think so. Simeon and had coach Dante Culbreath is never short on skills and talent, and that seems to be the case again in 2019. No question the graduation loss of standout multi-year starting quarterback Alante Brown will be felt, yet keep an eye on senior WR/DB Chau Smith along with several big and talented linemen led by senior OG Khalyl Warren (SEMO) while junior OT Cameron James (6-foot-8, 280 pounds) has the makings of becoming the next great Power 5 linemen from the Home of the Wolverines. It might take a bit to get some of the speedy newcomers up to speed this season, but the ingredients look to be there.

12. Maine South- Can the Hawks just reload once again and keep up it's winning ways? Yes. Maine South and head coach Dave Inserra just wins and wins big, and the Hawks have proven for years that they have been easily one of Chicagoland's most consistent winning public school programs. Now the Hawks in 2019 you ask? Lots of graduation losses from a season ago, yet Maine South looked to have the pieces in place to recover and reload this summer. Senior OL/DL Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) will be asked to lead a young line on both sides of the football. Junior QB Luke Leongas will get the keys to the Hawks high octane offense and senior WR/S Ryan Kilburg (Western Michigan) and senior WR Michael Velazquez are also key names back this season.



13. Warren Township- Can the Blue Devils keep up it's defensive intensity while adding more offense in 2019? Possibly. Warren Township simply had one of the best defenses I saw live all season in 2018, and this program rallied around the defense all season long. The Blue Devils defense is led by senior 3 star ranked DT Willis Singleton (Iowa State) along with senior LB Juan DeLaCruz, senior DL Seamus Mellican, senior S Josh Turner plus junior LB Malachi McNeal. I really feel the defense will be just fine this season. The offense? Junior QB Phil Hirt is back after starting as a sophomore and will operate behind an offensive line featuring three returning starters. If the offense can develop some younger skills keep the Blue Devils in your Top 25 this fall.

