6. Marist Can the Redhawks recover after seeing standout WR Jadon Thompson transfer? Standout 4 star ranked WR Jadon Thompson (Illinois) is now at Naperville Central. Losing a key playmaker and veteran leader like Thompson will have an impact, yet the Redhawks will be just fine in 2019 and Marist welcomes back 8 returning starters this fall. Keep an eye on 2022 QB Dontrell Jackson Jr.. Jackson Jr. is an electric playmaker who's very capable of delivering lost big play ability that left with Jadon Thompson.

7. St. Charles North Who will be the "go to" guy for the North Stars in 2019? St. Charles North made serious moves in 2018, getting to the 7A IHSA state title game for the first time in school history. The 2018 squad had standout WR/S Tyler Nubin (Minnesota) who was the North Stars go to big play guy over the past two seasons. Do the North Stars have "that guy" in 2019? Several candidate are capable including senior QB Kyler Brown, senior RB Nick Demarco, two way senior starting FB/LB Ben Furtney and even Nubin's younger brother junior ATH Jordan Nubin are capable.



8. Batavia Can the Bulldogs reload on the offensive and defensive line this fall? No question Batavia truly does reload year in and year out and the overall numbers and talent level has never been higher. Yet replacing multiple graduated linemen on both sides of the football is never easy. All I can tell you is this summer Batavia might have one of the physically biggest group of linemen at the Red Grange Classic. The ingredients for and the making to reload upfront on the lines looks to be in place this coming season.

9. Mount Carmel Can the Caravan replace 17 graduated starters and keep rolling in 2019? In general? Yes. The Caravan lost a lot to graduated, yet head coach Jordan Lynch feels good about his talent level and his underclassmen group in 20-19. Keep an eye on the likes of senior OL Jalen Grant, junior RB/LB Kennena Odeluga, junior ATH Ben Perry along with junior QB Justin Lynch (yes Jordan's younger brother). It might take a bit but the Caravan will be just fine in 2019.