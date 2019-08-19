1. Loyola Academy- Can the Ramblers defense reload this fall? The defending 8A state champs will welcome back 6 starters on offense but just one name back on the defensive side of the football in senior DE Luke Desherow. While the experience level will be low on the Ramblers defense, the overall talent level (especially on the underclassmen level) is strong and if anyone can get a younger and less experience defense ready to go? Look no further than head coach John Holocek.

2. Nazareth Academy So who's blocking and starting on the offensive line this season? Sure the Road Runners are stacked led by Michigan commit QB JJ McCarthy and Nazareth has D1 level talent all over the field. Yet with the graduation loss of all 5 starting offensive linemen from a season ago...who steps up on the offensive line? While the offense and the offensive weapons are explosive, and JJ McCarthy doesn't need a ton of time...the line play is still a big question this summer for a program with a ton of answers just about everywhere else on the field.

3. Cary-Grove Can the Trojans just reload on offense? Cary-Grove will welcome back 8 starters on defense from it's Class 6A state title team, but just 3 returning starters on offense. Sure having all everything FB/DB Blake Skol is a great start but can the Trojans reload the ground and pound attack? The offensive line last fall was the life blood of the Class 6A state champs in 2018, getting that type of production from a new group is never a given.

4. Brother Rice Can the Crusaders reload and not skip a beat in 2019? Gone are 19 graduated starters from las season's Class 8A state runner up squad. While the returning starters are limited they are also quality with senior DL Justin Jefferson, senior S Giacomo Iraci (Western Michigan) and junior LB Myles Jones. Also incoming West Aurora transfer senior 3 star ranked DT Denver Warren is a terrific addition and Brother Rice junior RB Willie Shaw already has a handful of Power 5 offers. Looking for a nice sleeper name to watch this fall? Look towards senior QB Colin Smyth, a big and strong pocket passer type to have a big fall.

